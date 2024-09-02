Japan Govt to Promote “New Perception of Dementia”

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will promote a “new perception of dementia” to offer hope to those living with the syndrome, according to a draft plan presented Monday.

The government’s draft of a basic plan to achieve a society in which people with dementia can live with ease was broadly approved by an expert panel the same day.

The plan, which incorporates opinions from dementia sufferers, sets four priority targets, including utilizing new insights and technologies, and calls on local governments to draw up their own plans for helping people with dementia. It is expected to be approved by the cabinet in autumn.

The plan, drafted based on the basic law on dementia, which took effect in January, covers roughly five years through fiscal 2029.

It proposes that the public gain a new perception of dementia, viewing it not as a condition rendering sufferers capable of doing very little for themselves but as something with which people can continue to live as they like in places where they are used to living.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]