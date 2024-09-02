Japan LDP Open to Concessions on Amending Article 9

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday showed its readiness to accept a revision of its proposal for amending war-renouncing Article 9 of the country's Constitution in order to gain widespread agreement from other parties.

At a meeting of the party's Headquarters for the Realization of Revision of the Constitution, the LDP signaled the attitude in a paper on discussion points it had ironed out internally ahead of constitutional revision talks with other political parties.

The paper said that the LDP's basic stance is to seek the adoption of its 2018 proposal, which does not change the current Article 9 but adds a clause mentioning the existence of the Self-Defense Forces. But it also tolerates making concessions to other parties.

After internal disagreements regarding a constitutional revision surfaced, the LDP adopted on Aug. 5 a unified position on extending lawmakers' terms of office in emergencies while continuing intraparty deliberation on codifying the SDF in the supreme law and enabling the cabinet to issue special orders in emergency situations when parliament is unable to pass legislation.

But objections persist within the party about the SDF provision, and there are significant gaps in the positions of the LDP and other parties regarding emergency cabinet orders, causing uncertainty over the future of constitutional revision talks.

