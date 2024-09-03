Japanese Department Stores Post Higher Sales in August

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators on Monday posted higher same-store sales for August thanks to strong demand for luxury brand bags and jewelry.

Typhoon Shanshan, which lashed the country with strong winds and heavy rain over the past days, had a limited impact on sales, according to the companies.

Sales at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. increased 11.0 pct from a year before. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. saw its sales climb 6.8 pct. Sales at Takashimaya Co. went up 6.2 pct.

Sales of tax-free items, a measure of purchases by visitors to Japan, grew, with Takashimaya posting a 1.5-fold jump.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]