Tochigi Has Largest Gender Pay Gap in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Among Japan's 47 prefectures, Tochigi has the largest wage gap between men and women, while Kochi has the smallest, according to a Japanese government list.

The list, released at a government meeting Monday, is based on regular pay shown in a 2023 labor ministry survey. It shows the percentage of women's wages to the income of men, which is set at 100.

Women in Tochigi earned 71.0 pct compared with 100 for men. The figure came to 80.4 pct in Kochi, still far lower than the 2021 average of about 88 pct among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The data also showed that the share of female managers, average years of employment for women and the full-time employment rate for women tend to be low in regions with large wage gaps.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting that it is important to share the knowledge with the business community and promote measures to address the gender pay gap issue based on the significance of economic policies and regional revitalization.

