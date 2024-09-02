Toyota Resumes Operations of All Vehicle Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday resumed the operations of all 28 production lines at the group's 14 vehicle plants in Japan, which had been suspended since Wednesday evening due to Typhoon Shanshan.

However, production of three models including the Yaris Cross SUV, halted due to a fraudulent testing scandal since June, will remain suspended beyond Tuesday.

Toyota previously planned to resume their production also on Monday. But the resumption has been put off because of a delay in parts procurement.

Of the three models, the Yaris Cross is produced at subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan Inc.'s Miyagi Ohira and Iwate plants in northeastern Japan, while the Corolla Fielder and Corolla Axio are made at the Miyagi Ohira plant.

Toyota stopped the production of the three models after receiving a shipment and sales suspension order from the transport ministry June 3. The ministry confirmed the safety of the three models and lifted the order at the end of July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]