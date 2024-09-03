Kishida Faction Draws Curtain on 67-Yr History

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling party faction formerly led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday submitted to the internal affairs minister a notice of its disbandment as a political group, drawing a curtain on its 67-year history.

It became the second faction of the Liberal Democratic Party to dissolve itself since a slush fund scandal hit the party. The first one was the faction headed by LDP General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama.

The disbandment of the Kishida faction was dated Monday. The faction's remaining funds are set to be donated to the LDP headquarters.

"We disbanded it as we thought about what we should do to restore the trust of the public," Kishida told reporters. "We must continue our efforts."

In January, Kishida said that he would disband his faction over the high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP factions. In June, the Kishida faction closed its office in Tokyo's Nagatacho political district.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]