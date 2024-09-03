Japan Declares Eradication of Mongoose on World Heritage Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry on Tuesday declared the eradication of non-native mongooses on Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The declaration was based on judgment by a group of experts on scientific grounds, taking into account that the capture of mongooses has not been confirmed for more than six years since the last one was caught in April 2018.

According to the ministry, this is one of the world's largest-scale cases in which long-settled non-native mongooses have been eradicated.

Around 30 small Indian mongooses, which mainly live in South Asia, were originally brought into Amami-Oshima Island in 1979 with the aim of getting rid of poisonous habu snakes and rats on the island.

The number of mongooses on the island grew quickly and their estimated number peaked at some 10,000 around 2000.

