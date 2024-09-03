Japan Wins 1st Paralympic Rugby Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan clinched its first-ever gold medal in Paralympic wheelchair rugby at the Paris Games on Monday, defeating the United States 48-41.

Japan's previous best results were bronze medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the 2021 Tokyo Games.

In wheelchair badminton, Japan's Daiki Kajiwara grabbed the gold medal in men's WH2-class singles for the second successive Paralympics. Sarina Satomi of Japan won her back-to-back gold medal in the women's WH1-class singles.

In women's discus throw, Japan's Keiko Onidani won the silver medal in the F53 class.

In men's 100-meter breaststroke, Naohide Yamaguchi of Japan, who earned gold in the 2021 Tokyo Games, won the bronze medal in the S14 class for swimmers with an intellectual impairment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]