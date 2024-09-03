Harris Opposes Nippon Steel's Plan to Buy U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her opposition to the planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp. by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp., during a campaign stop in the industrial city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

"I couldn't agree more with President (Joe) Biden, U.S. Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated," Harris, the Democratic candidate for November's U.S. presidential election, said in her speech, showing support for steelworkers.

The acquisition is strongly opposed by the United Steelworkers union. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has repeatedly vowed to block the acquisition.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns jostle for votes from steelworkers and other blue-collar workers in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is based.

Nippon Steel had pushed back its goal of completing the acquisition from September to December after the presidential election, but prospects for the deal have been increasingly uncertain.

