SDF Disaster Relief Troops Withdraw from Noto Peninsula

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Self-Defense Forces has withdrawn all disaster relief troops from the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

Some 1.14 million personnel were sent on what became the SDF’s longest disaster relief operation, which lasted from Jan. 1, when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the region, through Saturday.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to SDF members and their family,” Kihara said in a press conference.

