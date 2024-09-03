Japan's Hayashi Announces LDP Leadership Candidacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday announced his candidacy in the Sept. 27 election to decide the next president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The 63-year-old became the fourth person to announce his LDP presidential bid. LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, will hold a press conference on his candidacy Wednesday.

In his press conference Tuesday, Hayashi said he will work to recover public trust in the party and bring back politics that people can relate to, in light of a political funds scandal that has rocked the LDP factions.

"It's important to increase the transparency of political funds and eliminate the gray areas," he said.

Hayashi said that if elected, he will consider creating an independent administrative agency tasked with monitoring how political activity expenses are used, modeled on the U.S. Federal Election Commission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]