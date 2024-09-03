Think Tanks Predict Upward Revision of Japan April-June GDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's revised real gross domestic product is expected to show an annualized increase of 3.3 pct in the April-June period, exceeding the 3.1 pct rise in a preliminary report, according to the average forecast among 10 private think tanks.

By GDP component, public investment is predicted to be revised up to mark a 4.6 pct quarter-on-quarter expansion, a marginal increase from the 4.5 pct growth seen in the preliminary report released last month, reflecting performances in June. The think tanks compiled their forecasts by Tuesday.

In the revised April-June GDP report, due out Monday, personal consumption is expected to show a 1 pct increase and corporate capital spending is predicted to score a 0.9 pct rise, both unchanged from the preliminary figures.

Looking ahead, many economists predicted that the Japanese economy will continue to recover moderately, including Kazutaka Maeda of Meiji Yasuda Research Institute Inc., who said, "Domestic demand such as individual spending and capital investment will move steadily."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]