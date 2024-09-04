Japanese Firm Launches Motor Scooter for Elderly People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese personal mobility vehicle maker Whill Inc. launched on Tuesday a four-wheeled sidewalk motor scooter for the elderly.

The Whill Model R scooter can make a pivot turn to help users move easily in a crowded or narrow place as its front wheels are able to turn approximately 90 degrees.

It requires no driver's license. Whill expects the scooter to help elderly people travel nearby, including for shopping.

The scooter, powered by a detachable battery, runs at a maximum speed of 6 kilometers per hour. It can be charged at home and travels up to 17.2 kilometers after five hours of charging.

It has a starting suggested retail price of 357,000 yen and is available for lease.

