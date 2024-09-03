Kishida to Visit S. Korea before 60th Diplomatic Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a two-day visit to South Korea from Friday ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties, both countries said Tuesday.

During the trip, Kishida will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference that the visit is part of the resumed shuttle diplomacy and that the two leaders will discuss developing bilateral relations ahead of the anniversary.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighboring countries that need to cooperate to tackle issues facing the international community," Hayashi said.

The two countries "will continue communicating closely to strengthen and expand their cooperation so that their citizens can feel concrete benefits."

