Japan, Norway Ink MOU on Defense Equipment Cooperation

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Norwegian counterpart, Bjorn Gram, signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation.

The two ministers also agreed at their meeting in Tokyo to work closely to deepen defense cooperation and exchange.

Japan and Norway "have many commonalities in terms of situational awareness and strategic interests, as we are both maritime countries and are situated to the east and west of Russia, respectively," Kihara said in the meeting.

Gram said he wants to strengthen the resilience of the defense industry and pursue the possibility of joint training and exercises between the two sides' armed forces.

Kihara expressed strong concerns over the recent intrusion by a Chinese military aircraft into Japanese airspace. The two ministers confirmed their cooperation against any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo.

