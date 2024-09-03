Japan CDP Bigwig Ozawa to Back Noda in Party Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa, a senior member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Tuesday that he will support former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in the Sept. 23 party leadership election.

Ozawa visited Noda's office in an office building of the House of Representatives lawmakers in Tokyo on the day to express his support.

Ozawa heads a group of CDP lawmakers of 15 or so members. Many of them are expected to back Noda in the party election.

When Noda was prime minister from the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, Ozawa, along with many other lawmakers, left the party in protest against the Lower House passage of consumption tax hike legislation crafted by the Noda administration.

The exodus weakened the administration, leading to the party losing power to the Liberal Democratic Party in 2012.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]