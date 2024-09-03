U.S. Fund Bain to Propose Tender Offer for Japan's Fuji Soft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund Bain Capital LP said Tuesday that it plans to propose a tender offer for Japanese software developer Fuji Soft Inc.

Fuji Soft has already agreed to a tender offer by U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Bain is expected to propose next month a larger acquisition deal, possibly sparking a bidding war.

Fuji Soft released a statement Tuesday that its approval of KKR's offer remains intact. But it added that it will carefully consider once it receives a proposal from Bain, including by making comparisons with KKR's offer.

KKR and Fuji Soft agreed last month on the tender offer worth 558.3 billion yen, or 8,800 yen per share. KKR planned to launch the acquisition in mid-September to take Fuji Soft private, making it easier to boost its corporate value from a long-term perspective.

Bain first proposed a nonbinding takeover bid for Fuji Soft in July. Following an asset assessment, it is expected to make an offer about 5 pct higher than KKR's bid for a total buyout value of nearly 600 billion yen.

