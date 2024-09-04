Japan Swimmer Suzuki Wins His 3rd Medal at Paris Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Takayuki Suzuki won bronze in the men's 200-meter freestyle event in the S4 class at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday, his third medal at the Games.

Suzuki clinched gold in the 50-meter breaststroke event in the SB3 class on Thursday and silver in the 100-meter freestyle event in the S4 class the following day.

In women's wheelchair tennis doubles on Tuesday, Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka became the first Japanese pair to reach the final of the event by defeating a Chinese pair.

