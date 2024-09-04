3 Who Chased Truck with Supercar Arrested for Alleged Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested three people for a fraud case in which they allegedly chased a truck with a supercar and obtained the driver’s personal information to create a credit card.

Takaaki Saito, 32, and Yuki Nomura, 30, were arrested on suspicion of buying two smartphones worth a total of 299,600 yen on July 10, 2023, with a credit card in the name of the truck driver. Saito and his wife, Chiharu, 33, allegedly committed fraud totaling about 99,000 yen in cash by returning clothes illegally purchased with another credit card.

Saito remains silent on the fraud and theft charges, informed sources said, noting that Chiharu has denied the allegations while Nomura has admitted them.

According to sources at Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department, the trio is believed to have created a total of 34 credit cards in the names of nine people using personal information they obtained through similar methods. From December 2022 to May 2024, they gained a total of about 40 million yen under the scheme.

The money is believed to have been used to repay their supercar loans and pay rent for the high-rise condominium where the Saitos lives.

