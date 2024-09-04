Motegi Throws Hat in Ring for LDP Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday announced his candidacy for the Sept. 27 LDP presidential election.

"I'll promote policies without tax hikes," Motegi told a news conference in Tokyo, pledging to suspend planned additional government expenditures of 1 trillion yen each to boost defense capabilities and for childcare support.

"If there are no results within three years, I will take responsibility," he stressed. It is the first time for Motegi to run in an LDP leadership race.

He also promised to abolish policy activity expenses as part of political reform in the wake of the high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP factions. Currently, how such expenses are used does not have to be disclosed.

Motegi also said that he plans law revision to impose a tax on political funds collected through fundraising parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]