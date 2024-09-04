Revised Election Law to Seek Prevention for Inappropriate Posters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmakers from six parties broadly agreed to add new rules for election posters in an amendment of the public offices election law, at a working-level meeting held on Wednesday, after many inappropriate posters were displayed during the Tokyo gubernatorial election campaign earlier this year.

At the meeting, most of the lawmakers approved the addition of a rule to preserve the decency of election posters and that to penalize displaying posters for profit. The meeting aims to reach a consensus by the end of September.

The six were the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, and four opposition parties--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party, and the Democratic Party for the People.

The lawmakers also agreed to make it obligatory for posters to include a candidate's name.

They will continue discussions with the aim of revising the law during the extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened this autumn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]