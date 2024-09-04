Japan to Set Up New Body for Public Transport Access

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Wednesday that a new public-private body will be launched within this year in a bid to eliminate areas in the country where buses and taxis are unavailable.

Through the body, the ministry hopes to back cooperation between local governments and transport business operators, in order to secure new means of transportation, including through the expansion of ride-hailing services in which individuals use private vehicles to offer paid rides.

Transport business operators, including taxi and rail service providers, and companies operating ride-hailing apps and car-sharing services will be invited to join the new organization.

The organization will encourage tie-ups between such companies and local governments while promoting pioneering efforts as model cases.

More specifically, the body will aim to create frameworks for joint taxi operations by multiple companies and for smooth taxi dispatch to train stations and nearby.

