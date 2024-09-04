INTERVIEW: LDP Kono Willing to Ease Dismissal Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono, who will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election, expressed his willingness Wednesday to ease regulations related to the dismissal of corporate employees.

"Companies hesitate (to convert nonregular workers into regular employees) because once they hire them, they have to keep them forever," Kono, 61, said in an interview with Jiji Press. "Creating a framework that enables flexible employment will help narrow the gap between regular and nonregular workers."

The labor standards law places certain restrictions on dismissals to protect worker rights.

"It's important that there be rules for financial compensation if a worker is unilaterally dismissed for the convenience of the company," Kono said.

"In the current Japanese economy, consumer spending must become strong first. We need to focus on how to raise wages," he said, showing eagerness to realize further wage growth by boosting employment mobility.

