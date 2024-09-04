Japan's Sakana AI to Receive Investment from Nvidia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Sakana AI K.K., a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence development company founded by former Google LLC workers, said Wednesday that it will receive an investment from U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp.

The two companies will also collaborate on research and development, as well as staff training, to accelerate the development of generative AI while reducing costs and electricity consumption.

Sakana AI, established in 2023, has been owned by major Japanese technology companies such as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and Sony Group Corp. It will newly receive a total of more than 100 million dollars from Nvidia and others. Details of the new investments were not disclosed.

Nvidia has advantages in graphics processing units suitable for the development and operation of generative AI. The company apparently aims to forge ties with promising startups.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement Wednesday that Sakana AI is promoting the democratization of AI in Japan.

