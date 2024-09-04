Ex-LDP Exec Shionoya Not to Run in Next Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Ryu Shionoya, former chairman of the General Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans not to run in the next House of Representatives election, informed sources said Wednesday.

Shionoya, who left the LDP in April over a money scandal involving LDP factions, will officially announce his decision after explaining it to supporters in his constituency in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday, according to the sources.

Shionoya has been elected to the Lower House 10 times. He has served as deputy chief cabinet secretary and education minister.

He became the chair of the LDP faction formerly led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2023. As his responsibility as faction leader for the money scandal was questioned, he was recommended to leave the LDP in April this year.

Shionoya's appeal against the recommendation was rejected, and he left the party later that month. He initially planned to run in the next Lower House election.

