Japan, Australia to Cooperate in Missile Deployment

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Australia on Wednesday agreed to cooperate in the deployment of long-range missiles that each country is working on, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara made the agreement with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, at a meeting in a suburb of Melbourne in southeastern Australia.

Specifically, the two countries will consider utilizing Australia's favorable training environment for Japanese Self-Defense Forces launch exercises.

Kihara discussed China's escalating military activities, including a recent violation of Japanese airspace by a Chinese military plane near the southwestern region of Kyushu.

The two ministers affirmed their commitment to jointly address any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. They also agreed to expand joint drills and advance trilateral defense collaboration also including the United States.

