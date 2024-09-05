Sekisui Chemical Mulls Buying Part of Sharp Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Sekisui Chemical Co. is considering acquiring part of a plant in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, where Sharp Corp. previously made liquid crystal display panels, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese chemical maker aims to utilize the facility to produce next-generation perovskite solar cells. It plans to commercialize the thin, light-weighted and bendable solar cells in 2025.

The Sakai plant ceased production of large LCD panels for television as part of Sharp's restructuring efforts. The company has been in talks with SoftBank Corp. and others to sell part of the plant as a data center for artificial intelligence.

