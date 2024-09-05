KKR Launches Tender Offer for Fuji Soft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund KKR said Wednesday that it will launch a 558.3-billion-yen tender offer for shares of Japanese system integrator Fuji Soft Inc. on Thursday.

KKR will buy Fuji Soft shares for 8,800 yen apiece through Oct. 21.

The tender offer is designed to improve Fuji Soft's corporate value from a long-term perspective by taking it private.

Fuji Soft's board supports the move by KKR and recommends that shareholders tender their shares.

U.S. investment fund Bain Capital plans to propose a rival tender offer for Fuji Soft next month that is expected to exceed the offer from KKR.

