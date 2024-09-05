Repair Work Begins for Hood Linked to Warlord Uesugi Kenshin

Newsfrom Japan

Yonezawa, Yamagata Pref., Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Repair work has begun for a white hood believed to have been worn by Uesugi Kenshin (1530-1578), a Japanese feudal lord during the Sengoku period, characterized by a series of civil wars.

A document prohibiting the disclosure of the white hood, now preserved at Uesugi Jinja, a shrine that honors Kenshin in the city of Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was created in the Meiji era (1868-1912). Therefore, its existence had not been known very much even among local residents.

After the repair, the white hood, designated as an important cultural asset by the Japanese government, is expected to be exhibited to the public in 2028, the 450th anniversary of Kenshin's death, or in 2030, the 500th anniversary of his birth.

The Sengoku period spanned from the 15th century to the 16th century.

The white hood's pointed hat section is 54 centimeters high, while two attached pieces of cloth are each 96 centimeters long. The hood is made of silk and has a pattern of pine, bamboo and plum, known as a symbol of good omen in Japan, on the surface.

