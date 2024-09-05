Japanese Man Detained in Belarus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 50s was detained by Belarusian authorities on July 9 for alleged domestic law violation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

The man has been confirmed to be in good health through a meeting with a Japanese embassy official, Hayashi told a press conference. "The Japanese government will provide as much support as possible," he added.

Belarusian state television reported Wednesday that a Japanese intelligence agent has been detained in Belarus.

Introducing part of a documentary video set to air on Thursday, the Belarusian state TV said that the Japanese agent was allegedly involved in intelligence gathering on Belarus' cooperation with China's Belt and Road infrastructure project and the situation along Belarus' border with Ukraine.

Hayashi declined to reveal details of the Japanese man, including his identity, saying that this is a matter under investigation by local authorities and amounts to personal information.

