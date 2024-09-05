2 Japanese Swimmers Win Paralympic Bronze Medals at Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmers Ayano Tsujiuchi and Aira Kinoshita claimed bronze medals in separate women's events at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.

Tsujiuchi grabbed the medal in 100-meter freestyle in the S12 class for athletes with a visual impairment.

Kinoshita took the bronze in 200-meter individual medley in the class for swimmers with an intellectual impairment.

