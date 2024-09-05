Honda N-Box Ranks Top for 3rd Straight Month in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle topped the new car sales ranking in Japan for the third consecutive month in August.

N-Box sales came to 14,441 units, down 14.1 pct from a year earlier.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s Spacia, also a minivehicle, ranked second, with 11,166 units, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.'s Corolla, at 10,541 units.

The Tanto minivehicle from Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota unit, came fourth, at 9,929 units. Tanto sales had tumbled temporarily since late last year due to a production halt reflecting its test fraud scandal, but began to recover after output resumed in April.

Toyota's Sienta ranked fifth, followed by its Yaris and Roomy. On Wednesday night, Toyota resumed production of the Yaris Cross and two other models, which had been suspended due to certification test fraud at the company.

