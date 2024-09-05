U.S. Marine Suspected of Sexual Assault in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Police in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, have referred a male U.S. Marine to prosecutors for alleged nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury, informed sources said Thursday.

The police shared information on the incident with the Okinawa prefectural government, according to the sources.

The man is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a northern area of the main island of Okinawa in late June after they met through social media.

The police received a report of the incident from a person related to the victim and questioned the man on a voluntary basis while he was in U.S. custody.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]