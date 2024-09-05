Ex-Japan PM Noda Vows Ban on Donations from Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced his campaign pledges Thursday in a leadership election of his party, including a ban on political donations from companies and other organizations.

Noda, 67, set to run in the Sept. 23 election of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also promised to introduce restrictions on lawmakers from political dynasties.

He stressed his policy of focusing on a revival of a robust middle-income class, something he upheld as while he was prime minister more than a decade ago.

Also proposed was a fresh revision of the political funds control law to ban the so-called policy activity funds, which political parties pay to their member lawmakers, as well as a review of the past civil service system reforms, including the establishment of the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.

He also underlined his support for foreign and security policies based on the Japan-U.S. alliance.

