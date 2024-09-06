Japan Wins Women's Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Gold at Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese pair of Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka defeated the Dutch pair to win gold in the women's wheelchair tennis doubles final at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday.

On the ninth day of the quadrennial sporting event, Japan's Natsuki Wada clinched gold and Kanami Furukawa earned bronze in the women's table tennis singles competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Among Japanese visually impaired athletes, sprinter Ryota Fukunaga won silver in the T13 men's 400-meter race, while judoka Shizuka Hangai clinched silver in the J1 women's 48-kilogram category.

In mixed team boccia, Japan defeated South Korea in the BC1/BC2 bronze medal match.

