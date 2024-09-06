Nissan to Sell Electricity to Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it will sell electricity to households in collaboration with Osaka Gas Co.

A trading unit of the Japanese automaker will sell electricity generated by the gas supplier using renewable energy sources.

Nissan will start the electricity retail service at some dealerships in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in December, when the company is scheduled to announce prices. It will expand the sales area gradually.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]