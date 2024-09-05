Japan Gives Seoul Info on 1945 Sunken Ship with Korean Passengers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's welfare ministry said Thursday that it has provided the South Korean government with lists of passengers of a former Imperial Japanese Navy ship that sank in 1945, likely killing over 500 Koreans aboard.

The ministry handed over 19 types of lists, including ones of passengers and those who were killed, after it finished screening documents obtained from the former Navy following a request for them by Seoul.

The transport vessel Ukishima Maru exploded and sank in Maizuru Bay in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, in August 1945, soon after the end of World War II.

According to Japanese government resources, there were about 3,700 people from the Korean Peninsula and some 250 Japanese crew on board, of whom 524 Koreans and 25 Japanese are believed to have died in the sinking.

The South Korean government said Thursday that it has received the lists, adding that it plans to use the documents to provide relief for victims and investigate details of the incident. A local media outlet suggested that the development may be a product of rosier ties between the two countries.

