Japanese Prince Hisahito Turns 18

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 18 on Friday.

The prince, second in line to the throne, is the first male member of the Imperial Family to become an adult in 39 years, since his father turned 20 in 1985. The adult age has been lowered by two years since then.

He released a letter through the Imperial Household Agency on becoming adult age, saying he wants to deepen his learning and grow.

Prince Hisahito is a third-year student at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo. His coming-of-age ceremony will be held after his high school graduation next March.

In the letter, the prince said he feels as though he was attending kindergarten, elementary school and junior high school only recently, and that time passes quickly.

