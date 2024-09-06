CDP Head Izumi Announces Bid for Re-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Izumi, president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Friday that he will seek re-election.

The announcement by Izumi, 50, came a day before the start of the official campaign period for the party's Sept. 23 leadership election.

Former CDP leader Yukio Edano, 60, and former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, have already announced their candidacies for the race.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's headquarters, Izumi said: "We'll will pursue a change of government at the next general election. I'll lead the effort."

He called for raising tax on the rich to correct wealth disparities and making education free of charge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]