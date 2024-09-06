Kishida Leaves for S. Korea for Talks with Yoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for South Korea aboard a government plane Friday to hold talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul later in the day.

Kishida aims to share with the South Korean president the importance of continuing mutual visits by leaders of the two countries even after the Japanese prime minister steps down. Such visits resumed under the initiatives of Kishida and Yoon.

Kishida is set to quit after the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 27 leadership election, in which he will not run.

At the Seoul meeting, the two leaders are expected to agree to further strengthen their countries' relations and reaffirm their policy of working together in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of diplomatic normalization between Tokyo and Seoul, Kishida and Yoon will likely discuss ways to further promote bilateral economic and personnel exchanges.

