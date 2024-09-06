Japan to Enhance Evacuation System for Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday agreed to enhance the evacuation system for a possible disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The move is aimed at winning understanding from local residents for a restart of the plant before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida steps down this autumn. Through the restart, the government hopes to ensure stable power supplies amid an expected increase in power demand for data centers and other facilities.

"It's increasingly important to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant" due to the fragile power supply structure in eastern Japan, Kishida told the day's meeting of related ministers.

"I want related ministers to work closely to promote understanding for the restart and take more concrete measures," the prime minister also said, emphasizing the government's intention to strengthen its involvement.

On Friday, the government decided to establish a new framework to discuss ways to develop evacuation roads without imposing financial burdens on the Niigata prefectural government.

