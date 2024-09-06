Japan's Ground SDF Joins Amphibious Drill in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Thursday took part in an amphibious drill on Indonesia's Java Island as part of the 22-country Super Garuda Shield joint military exercise.

In the drill to recapture an island from invaders, the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade conducted intelligence gathering together with reconnaissance troops from U.S. and Indonesian forces after landing by boats.

The drill helped the brigade brush up its tactical skills and build trust with troops from other countries, said Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the brigade.

