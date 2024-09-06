Japan Wins Women's Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Gold at Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka brought Japan its first gold medal in women's Paralympic tennis by winning the doubles event at the Paris Games on Thursday.

In men's goalball, Japan defeated Ukraine 4-3 in overtime to grab its first gold medal for the event.

Japan's Natsuki Wada clinched gold and Kanami Furukawa earned bronze in the women's table tennis singles event for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Among Japanese visually impaired athletes, sprinter Ryota Fukunaga won silver in the T13 men's 400-meter race, while judoka Shizuka Hangai clinched silver in the J1 women's 48-kilogram category.

In mixed team boccia, Japan won the bronze medal in the BC1/BC2 class.

