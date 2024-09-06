Hyogo Gov. Defends Decision against Whistleblower Protection

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito said Friday that the western Japan prefecture did not err in its decision not to protect as a whistleblower a prefectural government official who died after accusing him of harassment.

In sworn testimony to a special investigative committee of the Hyogo prefectural assembly, Saito defended the decision against protecting the official under the whistleblower protection law, saying he believes that the allegations did not amount to whistleblowing. Meanwhile, an expert said that the decision violated law.

It was Saito's second testimony before the powerful investigative committee, set up under Article 100 of the local autonomy law. His first appearance took place Aug. 30.

Various groups in the assembly will consider in earnest their future moves, including possibly supporting a no-confidence motion against the governor, based on the committee's deliberations.

A group including members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit such a motion this month. It and a Liberal Democratic Party-affiliated group, the largest force in the assembly, are set to seek Saito's resignation Thursday. Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) hopes to decide its course of action next week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]