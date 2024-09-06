Okinawa Governor Condemns Alleged Sexual Assault by U.S. Marine

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Friday condemned the alleged sexual assault of a woman in the southern Japan prefecture by a U.S. Marine, who was referred to prosecutors on Thursday.

"I cannot help but feel strong anger as (the alleged act) trampled on the woman's human rights and dignity," Tamaki said at a press conference.

The governor said that the prefecture will lodge a protest with the Japanese and U.S. governments over the case, and that he will urge the U.S. State Department and Defense Department to take steps to prevent a recurrence during his visit to the United States from Sunday.

Police notified the prefectural government of the latest case under a scheme established after a series of sexual assault cases involving U.S. soldiers came to light in June.

Tamaki demanded that information on such cases continue to be shared quickly with the prefectural government.

