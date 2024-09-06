Ex-Univ. Student Gets 23 Yrs over Tokyo Robbery-Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch on Friday sentenced a former university student to 23 years in prison over last year’s robbery-murder in the city of Komae, Tokyo, one of a high-profile series of robberies across Japan allegedly committed by the same group.

The ruling was the first on the Komae case. Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the indictment, Issei Nakanishi, the 21-year-old former student, broke into the house of a 90-year-old woman in Komae, conspiring with people including Rikuto Nagata, 22, on Jan. 19, 2023. They were alleged to have fatally assaulted the woman and to have stolen four items worth some 590,000 yen in total, including a luxury watch.

In the Komae case, three people, including Yuki Watanabe, 40, a leader of a special fraud group, have been indicted also for robbery resulting in death, for giving instructors to perpetrators. The ringleaders went by names including “Luffy.”

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]