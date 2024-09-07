Japan's Kamiji Wins Gold in Paris Wheelchair Tennis Singles

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yui Kamiji clinched gold in the women's wheelchair tennis singles at the Paris Paralympics on Friday after winning gold in doubles the previous day.

On the 10th day of the quadrennial sporting event, Kamiji defeated Diede De Groot of the Netherlands in the final, winning the first gold medal for Japan in this category.

Among other Japanese athletes, Tomoki Sato earned bronze in the men's T52 100-meter wheelchair race, marking his second podium finish at the Paris Games.

In judo, visually impaired Junko Hirose claimed gold in the women's J2 57-kilogram division, and Yujiro Seto also won gold the men's J2 73 kg division. Hirose is the first Japanese woman who gained a Paralympic gold medal in judo.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]