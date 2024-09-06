Sharp Enters EV Biz with Taiwanese Parent Hon Hai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. said Friday that it is entering the electric vehicle business in collaboration with its Taiwanese parent company, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Sharp and Hon Hai will unveil their jointly developed EV concept model at a technology show starting Sept. 17.

At a press briefing in Tokyo on Friday, Sharp Chief Technical Officer Mototaka Taneya said that the company aims to release its EV in a few years.

Sharp will mainly handle planning and marketing in the collaboration with Hon Hai.

The concept model, called "LDK+," was developed by considering the car interior as an extended living room. Its lightproof windows make it difficult to see inside the car, while artificial intelligence adjusts the car's air conditioning and lighting. With a large-screen display installed in the rear, the car can be used as a theater room or teleworking space.

