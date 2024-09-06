4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku island chain in the East China Sea on Friday.

The four Haijing ships were equipped with what appeared to be cannons, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

It was the first intrusion by any official Chinese vessel into Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the prefecture since Aug. 29.

According to the regional headquarters, the four ships entered Japanese waters near Uotsuri Island and elsewhere in the Senkaku chain around 4 p.m. and left the waters around 6 p.m.

