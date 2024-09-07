Belarus Protests to Japan over Alleged Espionage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Japanese Ambassador to Belarus Hiroyuki Yamamoto on Friday to protest what the European country claims as espionage activities by detained Japanese national Masatoshi Nakanishi.

This was disclosed in a statement by a ministry spokesman who answered questions from Belarus' state-run Belta news agency.

Nakanishi's activities "harmed the security of the Republic of Belarus," Belta quoted the spokesman as saying. "The investigation is nearing completion, and the punishment for the crimes committed by the Japanese citizen will be determined by the court."

The Japanese government asked Belarus through diplomatic channels not to broadcast on state television what was claimed to be a documentary program on Nakanishi. Despite that, the program was broadcast Thursday, leading Japan to lodge a protest.

On Japan's response, the spokesman said that "the protest over the screening of the film exposing the criminal nature of the actions of the Japanese citizen looks even more ridiculous."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]